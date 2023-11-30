Brea’s clutch shooting helps Dayton beat SMU, 1st non-conference road win in 7 years

The Dayton Flyers got some clutch shooting from junior guard Koby Brea Wednesday night as they beat the SMU Mustangs, 65-63, in Dallas, Texas.

This was UD’s first non-conference road win since 2016. Their first since Nov. 15, 2016, when they beat Alabama, 77-72.

Brea scored seven of his career-high 22 points in the last five minutes. His jumper put the Flyers ahead, 62-60, with 1:47 remaining. He added a three-pointer to increase to 65-60 with 1:02 left.

Chuck Harris buried a trey with 41 seconds to play to cut it to 65-63. The Mustangs had a chance to win it with three seconds left. But Zhuric Phelps missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Brea scored seven of UD’s last eight points.

Dayton improves to 5-2 overall.

DaRon Holmes II had 20 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Enoch Cheeks added nine points. The Flyers made 10 three-pointers.

UD’s next game will be Saturday afternoon when they host Grambling State at the UD Arena at 2 p.m.

Pre-game coverage begins at 1 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.