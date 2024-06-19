A Brazilian winger is reportedly set to join Manchester City next month

Ever since Fabrizio Romano broke the news in February of Manchester City agreeing a deal with Troyes to bring Brazilian winger Savio to the Etihad Manchester City fans have wondered when Savio will arrive at the world champions. Now a new report indicates that the Brazilian winger is set to join City next month.

A report from Romulo Giacomin for Premier League Brasil suggests that Savio is set to join Manchester City on their pre-season tour of the United States next month. Giacomin further reports that Manchester City haven’t decided on whether Savio will stay at the club next season or go out on loan. Furthermore, Giacomin adds that Savio’s representatives are working on having the Brazilian winger stay at the world champions for next season.

The reported imminent arrival of Savio at Manchester City is exciting news in a so far quiet transfer window.

The Brazilian winger starred for Girona during the 23/24 season. He was a key part of their rise this season. That rise saw them qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. Savio was a key player throughout the season for Girona. He added 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. That form also earned him his first international cap with Brazil. He is also a part of the Brazilian squad for the upcoming Copa America.

What Savio showed for Girona also makes his reported arrival at Manchester City an exciting proposition. His ability to play on either wing appears to make him a ready-made player for Pep Guardiola’s squad. Savio’s dribbling ability, eye for a pass, pace and finishing seems ideally suited to life at the world champions.

It now appears a matter of time before Manchester City see Savio arrive at the club. It has been a quiet transfer window to date. But Savio’s reported imminent signing is exciting news while the international tournaments dominate the headlines.