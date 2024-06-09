Brazilian teenager Guilherme to have West Ham medical

Luis Guilherme has played for Brazil at under-20 level [Getty Images]

Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme is set to have a medical with West Ham this week as they close in a 30m euro (£25.5m) deal for the 18-year-old.

Palmeiras' Guilherme would become West Ham's first signing since Julen Lopetegui replaced David Moyes as manager at the end of last season.

Irons director of football Tim Steidten has been in Brazil trying to bolster new manager Lopetegui's squad.

The teenager would be the first signing since Steidten took control of the club's transfer dealings.

Guilherme made his Palmeiras debut as a 17-year-old in 2023 and played for the club in this season's Copa Libertadores.