Brazilian outfit target Manchester United winger after La Liga loan

Facundo Pellistri faces an uncertain future at Manchester United.

The Uruguay international was unable to work his way into Erik ten Hag plans before being sent on loan to Spanish outfit Granada.

Pellistri, 22, joined Granada for a half-season-long loan. He made 15 La Liga appearances, scoring two goals and registering as many assists.

While Pellistri is expected to return to United this summer, it sounds like he will at least attract offers from potential suitors.

Pellistri has interest from Brazilian outfit Flamengo, according to Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli.

AHORA| @Flamengo quiere llevarse a Facundo Pellistri. Flamengo quer contratar Facundo Pellistri. Flamengo wants to sign Facundo Pellistri. 100% Deporte en @Sport890@Lemos_Santos pic.twitter.com/HMlAYDnr42 — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) June 17, 2024

Flemengo want to sign the winger, but no further details have been provided in what is a vague update.

There is an opportunity for Pellistri to go on pre-season tour later this summer. That could be his final opportunity to prove himself to Ten Hag, though I’ve never thought the manager was fully convinced by him.

