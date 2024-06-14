Brazilian gem gets a head start to convince new Barcelona coach

For many of the stars at Barcelona, this summer is all about international football. From South America to Europe, many players will be looking to make their mark. Many Barcelona stars will look to compete in the Euros in Germany, while the others will look to shine at the Copa America being held in the United States of America.

However, not every player gets to have the honor of representing their nation at the highest level. At times, this is not because of a lack of quality but due to other factors as well. Whether it be a lack of play time that season or injuries, even players at Barcelona do not always get the opportunity to have chances with their national team.

One such player this time around is Vitor Roque. The Brazilian sensation who arrived with high hopes is now expected to stay behind in Barcelona rather than compete in the Copa American with his compatriots. This decision to leave him behind possibly comes as a consequence of his lack of playing time.

However, almost every cloud has a silver lining that can be focused on. For Vitor Roque, as highlighted by MARCA, that silver lining could be the fact that Hansi Flick is now in Barcelona and is already in charge. With Roque having more time to interact with the coach as compared to his teammates currently on international duty, the 19-year-old striker has time to make an impression.

With Hansi Flick expected to train first with the players who are left behind and even possibly kickoff the preseason with them, Roque will have his chance to shine. As his agent, Andre Curry, himself stated not too long ago, Flick’s arrival will allow the young Barcelona striker to start from scratch:

“Now, with the new coach, he starts from scratch.”

Roque also gains access to some additional days of vacation and gets time to continue working on his physician fitness. While he may not have been given the right opportunities under Xavi Hernandez, he certainly can shape his destiny to be brighter under the leadership of the new Barcelona head coach.