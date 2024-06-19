Brazilian duo handed opportunity to impress after being told to prepare for pre-season tour

Brazilian duo handed opportunity to impress after being told to prepare for pre-season tour

Chelsea youngsters Andrey Santos and Angelo Gabriel have been told to prepare for the club’s pre-season tour of America at the end of July.

The Blues under new boss Enzo Maresca will have five matches in five different cities as the Italian tries to learn as much about his squad as possible before the start of the new season.

Chelsea will face Wrexham, Club America, Celtic, Manchester City and Real Madrid, with a number of youngsters expected to be given the chance to impress.

Santos and Angelo will have chance to impress in pre-season

The club have invested heavily in young talent since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over two years ago, with the aim of integrating the best into the first team, whilst moving the others on for a profit.

BBC Sport have reported that Santos and Angelo, both 19, have been told to prepare for the pre-season tour where they will be given a chance to impress.

Santos and Angelo will have an opportunity to impress in pre season.

The pair both had loan spells at Strasbourg last season, with Santos making a big impact in the second half of the campaign, and a return to the French side for both can’t be completely ruled out.

The report adds that Santos has a good chance of making the first team squad, with Maresca keen to use the trip to America to assess Chelsea’s loanees.

More Stories / Latest News

Brazilian duo handed opportunity to impress after being told to prepare for pre-season tour

19th Jun 2024, 02:46pm

Champions League club pushing to sign Chelsea ace are prepared to meet release clause

19th Jun 2024, 02:16pm

(Image): Nicolas Jackson posts on Instagram amidst Chelsea’s new striker search

19th Jun 2024, 01:33pm

The picture is slightly less clear with Angelo, who was signed last summer from Brazilian club Santos given the wealth of options in the wide areas, not to mention Chelsea’s pursuit of Michael Olise and the arrival of Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez in 2025.

It will be interesting to see what youngsters and loanees go on the tour, and what decisions the club believe to be right for the next stage of their development.