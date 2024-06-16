Brazilian could still leave Chelsea this summer despite recent rumours

Chelsea’s summer plans are starting to take shape. Not many signings or sales have been made yet, but clearly behind the scenes plans are coming together.

One big question is over the future of Andrey Santos. The Brazilian midfielder was expected to go back on loan to Strasbourg this year, but recent indications are that in fact he could stay put at Chelsea, with the new manager Enzo Maresca keen to see what he can do.

Previous reports have held that it’s a done deal, but our writer Simon Phillips has sources telling him otherwise:

“It’s been reported that Santos will definitely be staying,” Phillips wrote.

“However, SPTC sources have said that although this is the intentions of the club, there is nothing yet set in stone on this and it is impossible to say he is definitely going to stay until the futures of the likes of [Conor] Gallagher and [Lesley] Ugochukwu are sorted out.”

As well as those two, there’s also Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Carney Chukwuemeka to think about. Maresca will likely want to get a feel for all his options before making any final decisions.

No decisions made yet – but major moves incoming

What Phillips stresses however, is that there is still a perfectly reasonable chance that Santos leaves, despite it being true that the coaching staff want to get a look at him. Nothing is decided yet, is the point. There is a “real feeling at Chelsea that Santos will really suit the football that Maresca will be setting up,” but that’s no guarantee that the decision will be made to keep him around, especially given the preponderance of alternatives on the books.

Both the needs of the team in the short term and Santos’ own future will need to be balanced by the decision makers here.