Brazil XI vs England: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for friendly today

Brazil are struggling with numerous major injuries with a new-look side set to face England in tonight’s Wembley friendly.

The Selecao are without a host of their biggest stars, with the likes of Neymar, Marquinhos, Eder Militao and Casemiro all sidelined.

Senior goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson are also out while the Arsenal trio of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes are missing, too.

There is still plenty of Premier League interest, however, with Lucas Paqueta back in the squad for the first time since being dropped last autumn, when news emerged of an FA investigation into potential betting breaches involving the West Ham midfielder.

Paqueta could start in midfield alongside Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, while Tottenham striker Richarlison is expected to lead the line.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr will start on the left wing, with club team-mate Rodrygo and Barcelona’s Raphinha seemingly battling for one spot on the right.

The biggest questions for head coach Dorival Junior lie in defence, where Juventus’s Danilo is the only senior figure among an inexperienced bunch.

Predicted Brazil XI: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Rodrygo, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Time and date: 7pm GMT, Saturday March 23, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium

TV channel: Channel 4