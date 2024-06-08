Brazil vs Mexico: Preview, predictions and lineups

Brazil's first international friendly ahead of Copa America 2024 takes place Saturday with Dorival Junior's team taking on Mexico in Texas.

Selecao is once again one of the tournament favorites alongside Argentina for this year's Copa America. Headlined by Real Madrid's trio of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao, Brazil has two international friendlies scheduled ahead of the tournament beginning on June 24. Brazil first faces Mexico in Texas before facing off against USA in the Allstate Continental Clasico.

Brazil will want to establish themselves as the tournament favorite with talk surrounding Lionel Messi's Argentina. Eyes are on Messi in his quest to win another international trophy, but Brazil on paper have one of, if not the best squad at the entire tournament.

Here's 90min's preview of Brazil and Mexico's pre-Copa America 2024 friendly.

Brazil vs Mexico H2H record (last five games)

Last meeting: Brazil 2-0 (July 2, 2018) - FIFA World Cup

Current form (all competitions)

Brazil team news

Brazil are likely to give most of their squad some meaningful minutes against Mexico as this is the first international friendly for the team. Eyes are on Endrick as well after receiving an iconic Brazil shirt number.

Expect to see the likes of the Real Madrid trio, plus potentially a number of Premier League players including Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes and Gabriel. Dorival Junior will want to see what his best defense looks like as the rest of the team will more or less pick itself come Copa America.

Brazil predicted lineup vs Greece (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Militao, Wendell; Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Paqueta; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha

Mexico team news

Mexico were hammered 4-0 by Uruguay in their first international friendly ahead of Copa America, thanks to a hat-trick from Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

El Tri will want to put on a better performance against another powerhouse as Jaime Lozano figures out his best lineup.

Mexico predicted lineup vs Brazil (4-2-3-1): Rangel; B Garcia, Guzman, Orozco, Montes; Alvarez, Beltran; Romo, Vega, Huerta; Gimenez

Brazil vs Mexico score prediction

Brazil will want a strong performance in its first international friendly while Mexico will want a better showing than what transpired against Uruguay. Both teams going for it should mean a number of goals, but Brazil are just more talented on paper currently.

Brazil will show out and give Jaime Lozano even more questions heading into Copa America.