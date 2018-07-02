Brazil vs. Mexico: Photogenic World Cup fans

Mexico and Brazil have some of the most passionate fans around so it’s no surprise that they have traveled from across the globe to support their countries. Take a look at the best fan photos from the Brazil vs. Mexico match.

A Brazil fan waits for the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) A fan of Mexico at the stands after her team’s 0-2 lost against Brazil in a round of 16 match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Brazil fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez A Brazil’s fan dressed as spiderman cheers with the Brazilian national flag prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) Brazil fan before the match REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins A fan attends the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) Brazil fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at Samara Arena on July 2, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) A Mexico fan looks on before the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) A Mexico fan blows a kiss before the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) Mexico fan inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Mexico fans pose before the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by Benjamin CREMEL / AFP) Brazil fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins A football fan poses before the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) Mexico fans before the match REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins A Brazil’s fan cheers prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) A Mexico fan waits for the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) Fan before the match REUTERS/Michael Dalder Mexico fan wearing a mask inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Brazil fan before the match REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Brazil fan inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Brazil’s fans cheer prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) Brazil fan before the match REUTERS/Michael Dalder Mexico fan before the match REUTERS/Michael Dalder