Brazil vs Costa Rica: Preview, predictions and team news

Before Brazil can avenge their 2021 Copa America loss to Argentina, the Selecao must face Costa Rica in their first Group D fixture at Copa America 2024.

Historically, Brazil have found great success in the Copa America throughout the last century. The Selecao have nine Copa America titles, the third most in history, and just won the competition back in 2019. After coming second last tournament, Dorival Junior's squad is looking to right their past wrong this summer in the United States.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, have only ever reached the quarter-finals in the Copa America, and that achievement came 23 years ago. Los Ticos' new generation is looking to equal or surpass that finish at Copa America 2024, but their first match comes against one of the favorites to win the entire tournament.

Here's 90min's guide to Brazil vs Costa Rica on Monday, June 24.

Brazil team news

Brazil have some of the best players in the world, including the Real Madrid trio of Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr., as well as Liverpool's Alisson. Despite a few turbulent years for the Selecao, they still have generational talent on the pitch that should take them far in this summer's competition, including 17-year-old wonderkid, Endrick.

The big question mark for Dorival Junior's squad is the midfield, but against Costa Rica, Lucas Paqueta and co. should have no issues bossing the game.

Brazil predicted lineup vs Costa Rica

Brazil predicted lineup vs Costa Rica ( 4-3-3 ): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Militao, Wendell; Luiz, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica might not have the same level of talent as Brazil, but Los Ticos are heading to the United States on the back of winning six of their seven games in 2024, with their only loss coming to reigning Copa America champions, Argentina.

It is likely too early to say, but it seems like Costa Rica's Copa America 2024 campaign will go the way Manfred Ugalde goes. The striker already has three goals for his country in 10 international caps, and recorded three assists in just two 2026 World Cup Qualifier matches. Costa Rica are at their most dangerous when the No. 9 is at the heart of their attack.

Costa Rica predicted lineup vs Brazil (3-4-3): Sequeira; Mitchell, Cascante, Calvo; Taylor, Galo, Aguilera, Lassiter; Alcocer, Zamora, Ugalde

Brazil vs Costa Rica score prediction

Although Brazil's last performance against the USA was lackluster at best, expect the Selecao to bounce back in a big way against Costa Rica. If they have any hopes of (eventually) defeating Argentina, then Dorival Junior's squad need to make light work of the 52nd ranked team in the world.

Plus, Brazil's only loss to Costa Rica came in 1960, and there has never been a draw between the two sides.