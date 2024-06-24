Brazil vs Costa Rica predicted XIs: Confirmed team news and probable line-ups

Brazil’s bid to regain the Copa America begins at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday night when Dorival Junior’s team take on Group D rivals Costa Rica.

Selecao are yet to taste defeat under the experienced ex-Flamengo boss, who got his tenure off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over England in March.

They are not likely to slip up against the lowly Ticos, who are one of six Concacaf teams competing in the tournament.

Facing the might of the five-time world champions will be a major step up for Gustavo Alfaro’s squad, who beat St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada in their last two matches.

Brazil building confidence after qualifying setbacks

Brazil are looking to build a team capable of winning the World Cup again, but had their confidence shaken by three consecutive qualifying defeats to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina last year.

Dorival Junior will be looking to find the right blend of youth and experience during this tournament ahead of their probable return to the US for the global event in 2026.

And he must rectify ongoing problems in defence that have left Brazil with only one clean sheet in their last eight games.

This will be Costa Rica’s first appearance at a Copa America since the centenary tournament of 2016 when they finished 10th – one place below Brazil.

The Ticos can no longer call on the services of ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who retired from national team duty in May, but former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell is still around.

It will be a huge achievement for Costa Rica to get through a tough group comprising Brazil and Colombia with their best chance of taking points coming in their final game against Paraguay, who are ranked a few places below them.

Brazil vs Costa Rica team news

Dorival Junior confirmed he would be making two changes to Brazil’s line-up from the 1-1 friendly draw with the United States.

Guilherme Arana of Atletico-MG replaces Porto’s Wendell at left-back and experienced centre-back Eder Militao comes in for Lucas Beraldo, who earned his third cap against the US.

Costa Rica went into their last two games without a natural left-footer on that side with CF Montreal winger Ariel Lassiter deployed as a wing-back.

Alfaro could recall left-sided Saprissa defender Joseph Mora to bolster the backline and provide balance while also recalling Haxzel Quiros on the right because of his better defensive attributes.

Jefferson Brenes may be preferred over Brandon Aguilera in midfield for the same reason while Joel Campbell could get the nod up front.

Brazil vs Costa Rica predicted line-ups

Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos,Guilherme Arana; Bruno Guimaraes, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Costa Rica (3-4-2-1): Sequeira, Calvo, Cascante, Mitchell; Mora, Galo,Brenes, Quiros; Ugalde, Campbell; Zamora.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on squawka.com may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.