Brazil table tennis player Bruna Alexandre to compete in Olympics, Paralympics in Paris

Brazilian table tennis player Bruna Alexandre is set to join a short list of athletes to compete in the Olympics and the Paralympics in the same year.

Alexandre, a four-time Paralympic medalist (all silver or bronze), was named to her first Olympic team this week after previously qualifying for her third Paralympics in Paris this summer, according to Brazil’s Paralympic Committee (CPB).

“I am very happy for this opportunity to represent all Brazilians with disabilities at the Olympic Games and show that I can play on equal terms with any athlete," she said, according to a translated CPB release. "I have the dream of being a Paralympic champion and playing against able-bodied athletes strengthens me in pursuit of this goal."

Alexandre, 29, is in line to join this list of athletes to compete in both Games in the same year, according to the OlyMADMen (not counting guide runners):

Paola Fantato, Italy, archery, 1996

Oscar Pistorius, South Africa, track and field, 2012

Zahra Nemati, Iran, archery, 2016

Natalia Partyka, Poland, table tennis, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020

Natalie du Toit, South Africa, swimming, 2008

Melissa Tapper, Australia, table tennis, 2016, 2020

Alexandre had her right arm amputated when she was 6 months old due to thrombosis — a blood clot — which was caused by a poorly applied injection, according to the CPB.

She began playing table tennis at age 7 and competed at her first Paralympics at the 2016 Rio Games at age 21.

The Paris Olympics run from July 23 to Aug. 8. The Paris Paralympics are Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

Paralympic storylines 100 days out from the 2024 Paris Games

The U.S. Paralympic roster is coming together as the Paris Games near.