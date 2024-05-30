Brazil star reveals uncertainty surrounding playing future amid £43 million Manchester City transfer links

City Football Group star Savio has revealed that he remains unsure as to where he will play football next season.

The 20-year-old is poised to complete a £43 million move to Manchester City next month, signing for Pep Guardiola’s side from sister-club ES Troyes, although the forward has spent the 2023/24 campaign with Girona FC in Spain.

Savio helped Girona qualify for the UEFA Champions League, registering 19 direct goal involvements in 37 La Liga appearances – scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists.

Following impressive performances while on loan with Girona in Spain, the Premier League champions are understood to have struck an agreement with Troyes – owned by the City Football Group – over the permanent signing of the Brazilian.

Upon taking full ownership of the forward, the 20-year-old is expected to travel to the United States with Manchester City in July for pre-season, where Pep Guardiola’s staff will assess the suitability of the player.

Savio could remain at the Etihad Stadium for the 2024/25 campaign or return to Catalonia, with the potential for Girona to sign the Brazil international on another season-long loan.

Manchester City’s plan for Savio is ultimately still be decided, with the player himself revealing that he remains unsure as to where he will be playing football next season.

“Now the season has ended, and I will sit down with Girona and my representative to find out if I will be able to play for the team during the next Champions League season,” said Savio.

“La Liga is not an easy competition, but my adaptation has been fantastic.”

Girona have reportedly started to plan for the exit of Savio by looking for replacements, with the potential for further deals between the City Football Group to help bolster the La Liga club’s squad during the summer.

Manchester City’s James McAtee, who spent the season at Sheffield United, is one of the names to be linked with a summer switch to Spain.