Brazil star backs Vinicius Junior for Ballon d’Or win in 2024

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is the current favourite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or award later this year.

Vinicius netted in his second successive UEFA Champions League final appearance last month as Real Madrid edged out Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

A goal in London wrapped up Vinicius’ best campaign in front of goal since joining Los Blancos in 2018, with 24 scored in all competitions.

However, the incoming international tournaments are expected to decide the Ballon d’Or vote in the coming weeks, with Vinicius Jr representing Brazil at the Copa America, alongside Euro 2024.

If the former Flamengo forward can play a key role, and potentially lead Brazil to the title, he is almost certain to win the major individual trophy in world football.

Brazil teammate, and Arsenal winger, Gabriel Martinelli has backed him in the Ballon d’Or race as the pair prepare to link up with the Samba Boys.

“In my opinion, he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s a great pride to play with Vini, I see a special boy who deserves it. I feel very happy as a Brazilian to see his “I came to shine moment.”

Brazil have been placed in Group D at the Copa America up against Costa Rica, Paraguay and Colombia.