Brazil, Spain & Nigeria Stars All Candidates For Inter Milan Backup Goalkeeper – Ex Juventus Star Could Also Stay

Brazil, Spain & Nigeria Stars All Candidates For Inter Milan Backup Goalkeeper – Ex Juventus Star Could Also Stay

Bento, Josep Martinez, and Maduka Okoye are all candidates to be Inter Milan’s backup goalkeeper next season.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper also report that Emil Audero could even stay next season.

One thing looks fairly certain as far as Inter’s goalkeeping situation next season – Yann Sommer will stay at the club, and remain the regular starter.

However, there is plenty of uncertainty and flux as far as who the Swiss’s backup will be.

This past season, the backup to Sommer has been former Juventus keeper Audero.

The 27-year-old spent the campaign on loan with the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria. He made six appearances in all competitions, four of these coming in Serie A.

Bento, Martinez & Okoye All Candidates For Inter Goal – Audero Could Even Stay

But Inter’s strategy for this summer is to bring in a young keeper who they don’t only see as a backup to Sommer in the immediate future – they want someone who can succeed the 35-year-old in the longer term.

In this sense, Athletico Paranaense and Brazil keeper Bento is the priority target for the Nerazzurri.

But Inter are well aware that they could miss out on Bento.

Particularly with the competition for the 24-year-old’s signature growing.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri have lined up two other possible targets that they see as having similar profiles and viability as future starters.

Both come from within Serie A. They are Genoa’s Josep Martinez, and Udinese’s Maduka Okoye.

Meanwhile, the Corriere anticipate, Audero could very well stay.

That would be something of a u-turn from Inter, whose plans have so far focused on other keepers.

But the Nerazzurri haven’t ruled Audero out entirely.

However, Inter will not exercise the purchase option to sign the 27-year-old. That option expires later this month as Audero’s agent confirmed, in mid-June.

Rather, the Nerazzurri would have to negotiate with Sampdoria.