Brazil & Spain Goalkeepers Top Inter Milan Shortlist – Transfer Fees Could Be Decisive

Athletico Paranaense’s Bento and Genoa’s Josep Martinez are the two top targets for Inter Milan in goal this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

This summer, Inter will be signing a goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri’s plan is clear. They want a young keeper who can back up Yann Sommer in the short term. But they also want a player who can replace the Swiss in a season or two.

Therefore, the age profile that Inter are seeing would be around the age of 25 or younger.

There have been a few names linked. Among these have been Udinese keeper Maduka Okoye.

However, according to the Corriere, there are two candidates in particular who are plausible.

Bento & Josep Martinez The Two Candidates To Be Next Inter Milan Goalkeeper

According to the Corriere, Athletico Paranaense keeper Bento remains a priority target for Inter.

There has been an agreement between the Nerazzurri and Bento for some time.

Inter began their chase of the Brazilian international last summer. And the player himself has made clear that he would like to make the move.

However, everything depends on the negotiations between Inter and Athletico.

The Brazilian club will not allow the 24-year-old to leave for cheap. And in fact, they are hoping that a bidding war ensues, with clubs in the Premier League also taking an interest.

But Inter haven’t given up on signing Bento.

Nevertheless, the Corriere report, Inter do have another target in mind should they miss out on the Brazilian.

And that is Genoa’s Martinez.

The Grifone will want at least €25 million for Spanish international and former RB Leipzig keeper Martinez.

Inter do not have a long list of possible targets in goal, reports the Corriere. They want it to be one of either Bento or Martinez.