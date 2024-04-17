Brazil soccer legend Romario reregisters as player at 58

Former Brazil soccer star Romario plans to return to the field so he can play alongside his son. Photo by Olaf Kraak/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- Soccer legend Romario registered himself as a player in Brazil, the 58-year-old announced. He plans to play alongside his son for Rio de Janeiro's America Football Club, for which he also serves as president.

Romario announced the move Tuesday on social media. Rio de Janeiro's Football Federation confirmed that his registration was approved.

Elected to the Brazilian senate in 2014, Romario will receive minimum wage, which he said he will donate to America Football Club.

America plays in the second division of the Carioca Championship, which starts play May 18. Romario said he does not plan to play in league games. The Rio de Janeiro Football Federation said manager Marcus Alexandre will determine how he is used.

"I'm not going to compete in the championship, but rather play a few games for the team of my heart and make another dream come true, playing alongside my son," Romario wrote on Instagram. "What do you think?"

Romario's son, Romarinho, is a 30-year-old forward for America.

Romario retired in 2008. He earned Golden Ball honors for leading Brazil to the 1994 FIFA World Cup title.

The prolific goal scorer also was named 1994 FIFA World Player of the Year. Romario also played for Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia and several Brazilian league teams.