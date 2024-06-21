Brazil & Real Madrid Icon Reveals Why Inter Milan Stint Went Awry: “It Was A Strange Experience”

Brazil & Real Madrid Icon Reveals Why Inter Milan Stint Went Awry: “It Was A Strange Experience”

Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos looks back on his time at Inter Milan and explains why it went wrong.

The 51-year-old made the move from Palmeiras to the Nerazzurri in 1996. At the time, he had already made a name for himself as one of the finest young left-backs in the world.

But after spending one underwhelming campaign at Appiano Gentile, the left-back was on the move again.

He made the switch to Real Madrid and swiftly managed to put his career back on the right track.

Carlos spent 11 years with Los Merengues, cementing himself as one of the best left-backs in the history of the sport.

Looking back on his time at Inter, The retired player reveals that former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti was behind the move.

However, the Brazilian feels that a tactical switch impeded his chances to shine with the Nerazzurri under the guidance of Roy Hodgson.

“My experience in Italy was a bit strange. I only stayed for one season,” admitted the former Selecao star in his interview with La Repubblica via FcInter1908.

“President Moratti wanted me at Inter. Then there was a change in the tactical system.

“They played me in a more advanced position up the pitch. But I was a left back with the Seleçao and there was the Copa America.”

Roberto Carlos Believes A Tactical Switch Hurt His Chances At Inter Milan

Carlos also identifies former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello as the catalyst behind his move to the Spanish capital.

“Capello signaled to Real Madrid the opportunity to bring me to Spain.”

Roberto Carlos earned 127 caps with Brazil, scoring 11 international goals, including an unforgettable long-range freekick against France.