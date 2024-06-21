Brazil predicted starting lineup vs Costa Rica: Copa America 2024

Brazil's campaign to make a third consecutive Copa America final begins on Monday, June 23 as the Selecao face Costa Rica in the second Group D fixture of the tournament.

Brazil's recent inconsistency has made headline after headline, and Dorival Junior's squad is looking to move past their disappointing 2026 World Cup Qualifier results at Copa America 2024. Although Argentina are still the favorites to win the tournament, the Selecao are right behind La Albiceleste thanks to their world-class superstars.

Brazil's first test of the tournament comes against Costa Rica, a team they have not lost to since 1960. After a 1-1 draw to the USA less than two weeks ago, Brazil will look to make a statement against their inferior opponent.

Here's what Brazil's lineup could be against Costa Rica on Monday.

Brazil predicted lineup vs Costa Rica (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson - Alisson came up huge for his team in their last international friendly, and will look to keep his first international clean sheet of 2024 against Costa Rica.

RB: Danilo - Expect to see Danilo at right-back the entire tournament. The Juventus defender played 2,451 minutes in Serie A this season, and will not get a break anytime soon.

CB: Marquinhos - Marquinhos will start at center-back for the Selecao in his 86th international cap as the leader of Brazil's defense.

CB: Eder Militao - Militao only played selected minutes in Brazil's two Copa America tune-ups after just recently recovering from injury, but the two-time Champions League winner will slot into the backline alongside Marquinhos.

LB: Wendell - Wendell might only have three international caps under his belt, but the Porto man is Dorival Junior's starting left-back at Copa America 2024.

CM: Douglas Luiz - Joao Gomes got the start against the USA, but Douglas Luiz has the experience Brazil need in the midfield, especially once the Selecao face tougher opponents.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes - Despite Brazil's midfield woes, Guimaraes will be a permanent fixture in the middle this summer after a productive season for Newcastle United.

CM: Lucas Paqueta - Paqueta is the most creative midfielder available to Dorival Junior, and the West Ham United player can easily push forward and join in on the goalscoring action when given the opportunity.

RW: Raphinha - Raphinha had a rather forgetful night against the USA on June 12, and will need to be more effective against Costa Rica if he wants to keep Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli on the bench.

ST: Rodrygo - Rodrygo is at his best when he is linking up with his Real Madrid teammate, Vini Jr., and the two should have no issues exploiting Costa Rica's defense and getting their names on the scoresheet.

LW: Vinicius Junior - Coming off a 21-goal season for Real Madrid, Vini Jr. needs to transfer his domestic productivity to his international appearances this summer. The likely Ballon d'Or winner only has three goals in 30 international caps.