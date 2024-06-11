Brazil predicted lineup vs USA: International friendly

Brazil has one last international friendly against USA before their first Copa America 2024 match, and the Selecao's lineup will be full of superstars.

Dorival Junior fielded a surprising lineup in Brazil's last international friendly against Mexico, opting to rest most of his starters while giving his presumed substitutes vital playing time. Rodrygo, Danilo, and Marquinhos did not play a single minute at Kyle Field, and Vinicius Jr. only came onto the pitch in the 74th minute.

Fans can expect Brazil to come out with a much more competitive starting XI against the USA as they look to get their final preparations in before they face Costa Rica in their first Copa America 2024 match.

Here's what Brazil's lineup could be against the USMNT on Wednesday.

Brazil predicted lineup vs USA (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson - With Ederson out of the competition due to injury, Alisson earned the starting job for his country. The Liverpool player is the best goalkeeper in the tournament, and will get another chance to get ready for the Copa America against the USMNT.

RB: Danilo - Danilo will be a permanent fixture in Brazil's starting XI. The Juventus right-back must lock down Christian Pulisic if the Selecao want to keep the U.S. off the score sheet.

CB: Marquinhos - After playing zero minutes against Mexico at the weekend, the PSG center-back will take his rightful place in Brazil's backline, where he will start for the entire tournament.

CB: Beraldo - Beraldo will get a chance to show what he brings to the squad as Dorival Junior strictly manages Éder Militão and Gabriel's recent returns from injury.

LB: Wendell - Wendell is Brazil's best choice at left-back, and the Porto defender will slot into the backline and make just his third appearance for his country.

CM: João Gomes - Gomes only has three caps for the Selecao, but giving the Wolverhampton man valuable minutes in an international friendly will help Dorival Junior get a better picture of his midfield depth.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes - Guimaraes came on for Douglas Luiz against Mexico, but the Newcastle United player will start against the Stars and Stripes and at Copa America 2024.

CM: Lucas Paqueta - Brazil will rely on Paqueta to create scoring opportunities for their attacking trio up front, but he will need to be less careless with the ball after gifting Mexico their first goal on Saturday.

RW: Raphinha - Raphinha's future at Barcelona might be uncertain, but the winger will finally get his opportunity to shine for his country after being rested this past weekend.

ST: Rodrygo - Rodrygo will look to link up with Real Madrid teammate, Vini Jr., to find the back of the net against a U.S. side that conceded five goals just last weekend.

LW: Vinicius Junior - Vini Jr. will all-but guarantee his first Ballon d'Or with an impressive performance for Brazil this summer, and he can get off to a great start against USA's backup right-back, Joe Scally.