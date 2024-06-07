Brazil predicted lineup vs Mexico - International friendly

Brazil faces Mexico in a Copa America tune-up international friendly ahead of the tournament kicking off at the end of June.

Dorival Junior's squad takes on Jaime Lozano's Mexico ahead of Copa America starting on June 20. Brazil faces both Mexico and the United States in international friendlies as one of the favorites for the whole tournament begins to ramp up. Headlined by Real Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League winning trio of Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Brazil arguably has the strongest starting XI on paper at Copa America.

Using these friendlies wisely to test tactics, raise fitness levels and work out optimal squad rotation will be vital for Brazil going deep this year.

Here's how Selecao could line up against Mexico on Saturday.

Brazil predicted lineup vs Mexico ( 4-3-3 )

GK: Alisson - The Liverpool goalkeeper is Brazil's number one between the posts and will get valuable minutes to get in rhythm with his backline. Alisson is still one of the world's best and arguably the best goalkeeper at Copa America next to Emiliano Martinez.

RB: Danilo - The Juventus defender is Brazil's best option at RB currently, unless Dorival Junior wants to go with a different formation or experimentation.

CB: Marquinhos - The long-time PSG stalwart will lead the backline. Expect Marquinhos to feature prominently throughout these friendlies and Copa America.

CB: Eder Militao - Militao came off the bench in the Champions League final to shore up the defense. Brazil has a number of top tier CBs at its disposal, so expect Militao to start against Mexico.

LB: Wendell - Wendell will likely be the primary left-back for Brazil this summer. The Porto defender would be making his third appearance for the national team here.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes - The Newcastle United midfielder has been linked with moves away from the club this summer, but he's fully focused on the international task at hand. He's due for a big summer.

CM: Douglas Luiz - Another Premier League midfielder who is constantly in the transfer rumors talk, Luiz partners Guimaraes to create a dominant midfield pair.

CM: Lucas Paqueta - Paqueta will be the primary creative outlet in the midfield next to Luiz and Guimaraes.

LW: Vinicius Junior - Ballon d'Or talk for Vini will only heat up this summer if he continues to perform at a high level after scoring in the Champions League final.

ST: Rodrygo - Vini's partner at Real Madrid gets the start leading the line.

RW: Raphinha - Raphinha rounds out the attacking three to create a full LaLiga front line.