Brazil overtakes Germany as top scoring team in World Cup history

Brazil has long been the most successful team in World Cup history, having won five editions of the tournament, one more than both Germany and Italy. But following Brazil’s 2-0 knockout win over Mexico on Monday, Brazil has now also moved above Germany in the all-time goals scored column at the World Cup.

Brazil arrived in Russia with 221 total goals in its World Cup history. Defending champion Germany arrived with 224 total. Germany ultimately crashed out in the group stage, but the two goals it scored in the one match it won, against Sweden, brought its all-time tally to 226. Prior to Monday, Brazil had scored five goals at the 2018 World Cup, so when the match against Mexico kicked off, Brazil was even with Germany.

Brazil’s forward Neymar celebrates with Brazil’s midfielder Paulinho after scoring the opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018. (Getty Images)

The Brazilians took the lead in the all-time World Cup goals tally when Neymar tapped in a cross from Willian to put the Selecao ahead in the 51st minute.

NEYMAR PUTS BRAZIL AHEAD! The Brazilian taps home a Willian cross to make it 1-0 early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/p7aDi34UhP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

It left Germany further in the dust 37 minutes later, when Roberto Firmino pounced on a deflected shot from Neymar to kill off hopes of a Mexican comeback just two minutes before full time.

FIRMINO MAKES IT 2-0! Neymar’s shot gets deflected into Firmino’s path and the Liverpool man taps it home to double Brazil’s lead. pic.twitter.com/myy7bXRehU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

Firmino’s tap-in brought Brazil’s all-time World Cup goals tally to 228.

With Germany already out of the running, the Brazilians have a good opportunity to leave Die Manschafft further in the rearview mirror as they head into a quarterfinal clash against the winner of Belgium and Japan. Brazil looks like a strong favorite to reach the July 15 final in Moscow despite being on the same side of the bracket as Belgium and France.

Here are the top 10 World Cup goal scoring nations as they stand currently.

Brazil – 228

Germany – 226

Argentina – 137

Italy – 128

France – 113

Spain – 99

Hungary – 87

Uruguay – 87

The Netherlands – 86

Sweden – 79

