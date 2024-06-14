Brazil legend names Real Madrid veteran star the ‘best full-back in the world’

Former Brazil captain and legendary right-back Cafu has named Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal the best full-back in the world at this moment.

After going through some difficult moments due to fitness problems, Carvajal has recovered his best level over the past 12-18 months and has been key to the success that Los Blancos have achieved during that period.

Carvajal even put in a Man-of-the-Match display for Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, scoring a goal on the night at Wembley.

Now, speaking to EFE from Rio de Janeiro, Cafu, the captain of the Brazil team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup, praised Carvajal for the season he had, saying:

“Honestly, I wasn’t surprised, because I’ve known about Carvajal’s potential for a long time. Although I am Brazilian, I have been saying for a long time that he is one of the best in the world.

“Today, he has a very important role in Real Madrid, he is the leader of Real Madrid. He’s a full-back who goes forward, a full-back who crosses, a full-back who marks, a full-back who scores goals and likes it.”

Cafu backs Vini Jr. for Ballon d’Or

Ballon d’Or winner? (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Continuing, Cafu praised Carvajal’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr., tipping him as the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

“I don’t just see him as a contender, but also as a Ballon d’Or winner. For everything he has done in previous seasons and, above all, for what he has done this season, in the Champions League final, also by winning La Liga with Real Madrid by scoring a lot of goals,” he said.

“Vinicius’ numbers are very attractive, so I think he deserves it,” he added.

Cafu also backed Endrick to succeed at Real Madrid, insisting that Carlo Ancelotti knows how to get the best out of the teenage striker, saying:

“(In Brazil) we say we have a diamond in our hand and that’s Endrick, isn’t it? But you have to know how to cut a diamond and Ancelotti knows it very well, he knows how to ‘cut’ young players who in the future can become the best players in the world.

“He is a promising player, he is already a reality in Brazilian football and is capable of being one of the best players in the world, but he is a young player who has to be prepared, he has to go little by little.

“With the expectation of being alongside the best in the world.”