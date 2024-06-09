Brazil legend claims Vinicius Junior is best player in the world

Vinicius Junior has received the backing of none other than Brazil legend Ronaldo to win this year's Ballon d'Or, with the former Real Madrid forward hailing Los Blancos' current no.7 as "the best player in the world by far".

Vinicius enjoyed a domestic campaign to remember, having played a key role in Madrid's claiming of the La Liga title and finding the net in the team's recent Champions League final triumph over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

With 24 goals scored across all competitions, the 23-year-old is a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or, and if he wins, he would become the fifth Brazilian to receive the prestigious prize, following Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Ronaldo (twice).

"I think Vini already deserves [the Ballon d'Or]," the latter told ESPN. "I think his time has come. He's had a spectacular Champions League, a spectacular La Liga, and he's been evolving more and more.

"He's been extremely decisive this year for Real Madrid. For me, today, he's the best player in the world by far.

"I remember that I did his presentation the day he arrived at Real Madrid and I got on well with him. I talk to Vini a lot about football and certain details and, looking at everything that's happened, it's a fantastic development that he's making."

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for €46m in 2002 and wasted little time establishing himself as one of the best players on the planet.

While injuries may have impacted his availabily, Ronaldo still racked up 103 goals in 177 outings. He became the fifth foreign player to net over 100 goals for the club, following Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Hugo Sanchez and Ivan Zamorano.