Brazil international opens up on potential Manchester City future – Player admits Pep Guardiola “liked me a lot”

Manchester City and Brazil international full-back Yan Couto has opened up on his future at the Etihad Stadium, whilst reflecting on his last experience with the club.

The 22-year-old is facing a crucial summer transfer window when it comes to his own club future, with a decision to be made on whether to remain associated with Manchester City and the wider City Group, or cut ties and explore a senior career elsewhere.

Following a hugely successful campaign on loan at Girona last season, Yan Couto would almost certainly be welcomed back to the La Liga club as they embark on their first ever UEFA Champions League campaign next season.

However, the Brazilian will not be short of potential suitors wanting to explore a permanent agreement with Manchester City, who are understood to be holding out for a transfer fee around £40 million.

Speaking during a recent interview with Globo Esporte whilst on international duty with Brazil at Copa America, Yan Couto revealed his delight at being helped by the likes of Pep Guardiola and Fernandinho during his last experiences with the Etihad Stadium club.

As translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Couto explained, “With (Pep) Guardiola, I did pre-season in 2021 with (Manchester) City, he liked me a lot, Fernandinho helped me a lot. It was good, it was nice.

“It’s a club that has helped me grow a lot in many ways, that gives very good support and is growing not just the club, but the group.”

Focussing more on his future beyond the ongoing summer transfer window and into next season, the 22-year-old explained, “I think their project is great and we’ll see what’s in store for us next season. We’ll see everything after the Copa América.”

The latest information to emerge from several sources in the last few days concerns Premier League rivals to Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London club understood to be eyeing Couto as a potential back-up to Pedro Porro.

Ange Postecoglou’s side recruited the aforementioned former Manchester City man from Sporting CP, with the deal working wonders since and may now look back towards the Etihad Stadium for further top prospects in the same role.

Issa Kabore is another of Manchester City’s right-backs that could also leave the club in the coming weeks, with the latest being interest from within the Premier League following a loan spell with Luton Town last season.