Brazil international Anderson to leave Lazio for Palmeiras

Felipe Anderson has had two spells with Lazio and has also played for West Ham (Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV)

Former Brazil international Felipe Anderson said Tuesday that he will leave Lazio at the end of the season to return to his home country with Palmeiras.

"I didn't come to an agreement with the club for a contract extension so I will be going in another direction," Felipe Anderson said on X.

"I promise that I will continue to give 100 percent until the final day of my contract."

Palmeiras then announced the signing of the 31-year-old, who has two caps for his country and has played the majority of his career at Lazio, without specifying the length of his contract.

Felipe Anderson has scored six goals in Serie A this season and has been a key man for Lazio since returning to the Rome-based club from West Ham in 2021.

He had previous played for Lazio between 2013 and 2018 before being sold to Premier League team West Ham.

Lazio are seventh in Serie A after a complicated season in which Maurizio Sarri quit his job as coach and was replaced by Igor Tudor last month.

Star midfielder Luis Alberto announced after Lazio's 4-1 win over Salernitana on Friday that he wanted to quit the club despite having a contract that runs until 2027, while Italian media report that Tudor has had a training ground bust-up with Matteo Guendouzi.

Tudor had a stormy relationship with France international Guendouzi, who was dropped for the Salernitaa win, when the pair were both at Marseille last season.

jr/td/bsp