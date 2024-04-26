Brazil great Marta to retire from international football

Brazil footballer Marta, smiles as she arrives at the Best FIFA Football Awards at the Eventim Apollo. The 38-year-old Brazil football legend Marta will retire from international football at the end of 2024, she told CNN Brasil in an interview on Thursday evening. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Brazil football legend Marta will retire from international football at the end of 2024, she told CNN Brasil in an interview on Thursday evening.

The six-time FIFA best player of the year now hopes to make her sixth appearance at an Olympic Games if she is selected for Brazil's squad this summer in Paris.

"If I go to the Olympics, I will enjoy every moment, because, regardless of whether I go to the Olympics or not, this is my last year with the national team," she told CNN Brasil.

"This is my last year, I can confirm that. There's a moment we need to understand that the time has come. I'm in peace with my decision, because I'm very optimistic with the development that we're already having with the younger players," she said.

Marta, 38, won Olympic silver at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, losing to the United States on both occasions, and came closest to World Cup glory in 2007 when Brazil lost to Germany.

She's the all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups, men's and women's, scoring 17 times in 23 appearances across six editions of the tournament.

Marta has played for Orland Pride in the US since 2017, and didn't mention any retirement plans from club football.