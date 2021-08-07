Brazil edges Spain to win Gold medal at Olympics (video)

Brazil edged past Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the Olympic Gold medal in Tokyo and seal a second-straight Olympic title.

[ MORE: Watch the Olympics live ]

They also become just the fifth team in Olympics history to win consecutive titles in men’s soccer.

After Richarlison missed a penalty kick, Matheus Cunha but Brazil ahead but Spain equalized through Mikel Oyarzabal to force extra time.

Malcolm emerged as the hero for Brazil as he raced free and slotted home past the heroic Unai Simon to clinch the Gold medal for the South American nation.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

A tight Gold medal match was full of quality as the two favorites for this tournament slugged it out in Yokohama.

Latest Olympics news

Men’s Soccer at the Olympics, live! Watch Brazil v. Spain, odds, videos Canada wins Olympic Gold after epic penalty shootout v. Sweden USWNT wins Olympic bronze with wild 4-3 win over Australia (video)

3 things we learned

1. Brazil’s extra cutting edge makes difference: Richarlison, Matheus Cunha and Malcolm just looked more dangerous in attack throughout the game and that cutting edge made the difference. It was a slender advantage but Brazil made it count and had Richarlison not hit the bar or blazed a penalty kick over, it would have been a more comfortable win.

2. Spain’s future is bright: With so many players under the age of 25 who have now featured heavily in a run to the EURO 2020 semifinals and the Tokyo 2020 Gold medal match, the future is bright for Spain. Even though they came up short twice, that experience will be vital and Pedri, Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo all shone at both the Euros and Olympics. Luis Enrique has a fine crop of players at his disposal for the next decade.

3. PL stars now need a break: Richarlison and Douglas Luiz will now need a break as they played a key role in Brazil’s Gold medal win. The duo are massive for Everton and Aston Villa respectively and Bryan Gil, a rising star, will need a break before he arrives at his new club Tottenham. In a never-ending summer of tournaments, some players are ending their 2020-21 season the same day the domestic 2021-22 season begins in England. That’s wild, and these players who featured for Brazil and Spain need protecting.

Story continues

Man of the Match: Dani Alves – Helped create the first goal and at the age of 38 he drove Brazil on. What a career. Yet another title for him.

Spain thought they had taken the lead after Mikel Oyarzabal nodded down towards Dani Olmo but Diego Carlos somehow got there first, then hooked off the line to keep the scores level.

At the other end Unai Simon made a mess of a clearance and Richarlison set up Douglas Luiz but Simon made a smart stop to save his blushes.

Richarlison slammed a shot into the side-netting as Brazil started to take control of the game. Brazil then won a penalty kick as Unai Simon punched Matheus Cunha when trying to clear, and after a VAR review a penalty was awarded.

However, Richarlison hammered the penalty kick over the bar as Brazil missed a golden opportunity to take the lead.

Right on half time Brazil did take the lead as a ball to the back post was kept in brilliantly by Dani Alves and Cunha controlled superbly and slammed home the opener.

¡Justo premio para Cunha 😎! ⚽ @mathcunha20 lo intentó todo el primer tiempo y aprovechando un rebote marcó su tercer gol en los #OlimpicosTelemundo #BRA 1-0 #ESP

Síguelo EN VIVO por nuestra APP Telemundo Deportes ➡️ https://t.co/CPMsPUsmA9#Football pic.twitter.com/Cl5EAm0dhQ — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) August 7, 2021

Richarlison somehow hit the crossbar early in the second half as Simon saved his shot and the ball looped up, hit the bar and came back down as Spain cleared.

As the second half wore on Spain took more risks to try and get back into the game and that paid off.

🚨 Spain level against Brazil! Substitute Carlos Soler crosses for Mikel Oyarzabal at the back post and he finishes excellently to make it 1-1. Game on! Watch the Men's #Olympics final here ➡️ https://t.co/X32qa15Ors pic.twitter.com/UvfaCNDAr3 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 7, 2021

Substitute Carlos Soler crossed for Oyarzabal at the back post and he finished excellently to make it 1-1.

Spain hit the bar twice late on as a cross from Oscar Gil was overhit and almost snuck in, then Bryan Gil almost won it for the Spaniards with a stunning effort which cannoned off the bar.

💥 What a hit from Bryan Gil! The new Tottenham forward soooo close to winning the Gold medal for Spain late on v. Brazil. pic.twitter.com/j65HuUiDZ7 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 7, 2021

Brazil were hanging on as the game went to extra time but they rallied and Guilherme Arana’s shot was well saved by Simon with Richarlison lurking.

There were half chances for both teams during the extra 30 minute period and then Malcolm emerged as the hero.

Anthony found him with a superb ball and the Zenit forward finished past Simon who deflected the effort but it looped in to win Gold for Brazil.

🚨 Substitute Malcolm puts Brazil 2-1 up in extra time v. Spain! Brazil a few minutes away from winning back-to-back Gold medals at the #Olympics pic.twitter.com/SbG5ixeU6b — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 7, 2021

Brazil edges Spain to win Gold medal at Olympics (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com