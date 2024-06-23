Brazil Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Brazil are coming into Copa America 2024 with one of the most talented squads in the entire competition as they look to avenge their 2021 final loss to Argentina.

Brazil are always a threat in the Copa America. The Selecao have won the tournament nine times, including their recent 2019 triumph, and they once again have their sights set on lifting the historic title in the United States this summer. Dorival Junior's squad features some of the best players in the world, and if they perform to their highest level, then they will beat just about anybody.

Here's 90min's guide to Brazil at Copa America 2024.

On paper, Brazil has the most talented squad for Copa America 2024. Liverpool's Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the tournament, and he has three of the most in-form center-backs that can play in front of him in PSG's Marquinhos, Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes (who is fit following a shoulder injury), and Real Madrid's Eder Militao.

Brazil's midfield might be lacking in star power with much of the playmaking responsibilities falling to West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta, but their forwards more than make up for it. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are coming off their second Champions League title, and their future teammate, 17-year-old wonderkid, Endrick, looks like the Selecao's most dangerous player every time he comes onto the pitch.

Neymar will miss the tournament due to injury, while Casemiro, Antonty, and Gabriel Jesus were not selected for the squad.

Fixtures

Brazil's fixtures in Group D start off with two matches against Costa Rica and Paraguay. Neither nation should pose a threat to the offensive firepower on the Selecao, but Brazil establish themselves early on in the tournament.

The big challenge for Brazil comes in their final Group Stage match against Colombia. Los Cafeteros are the dark horses of Copa America 2024, and their recent dominance in international friendlies shows why. Colombia beat the USA 5-1 on June 8, and Brazil only managed a 1-1 draw against the same opponents on June 12.

Whoever wins at Levi's Stadium will likely top Group D.

Brazil's Copa America 2024 group stage fixtures

Brazil's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

Brazil's potential knockout opponents

Assuming Brazil finishes first in Group D, they will face the runners-up in Group C, which will either be the USA or Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

If the Selecao finish second in the group behind Colombia, then they will square up with the winner of Group C (again, either the USA or Uruguay). There is a huge chance Brazil will meet Colombia in the semifinals regardless of where both sides finish in Group D.

Brazil would not face Argentina until the Copa America final.

Key players to watch

Of course, the key players for Brazil are always going to be Vini Jr. and Rodrygo. The two Real Madrid stars must produce in the final third to carry Brazil through the tournament, something they struggled to do against the United States in their recent international friendly.

Gabriel Martinelli is another player to watch this summer. Although the Arsenal man will likely not start over Raphinha, he brings extra pace and arguably more creativity to Brazil. He could be a huge feature coming off the bench should Brazil need some late-game heroics.

Despite his age, Endrick is one of the most exciting, intriguing players in the entire tournament. The future Real Madrid man is a pure goalscorer, and seems to outsmart and outrun almost every defender marking him. The striker is a no-brainer for Dorival Junior to utilize as much as possible in the United States.

If Brazil play to their potential, then they will find themselves in another Copa America final against Argentina. They are on the much harder side of the bracket, though, and could face an upset before July 14.

If all goes according to plan for Dorival Junior's squad, they will get the opportunity to avenge their 2021 loss to Messi and La Albiceleste at Hard Rock Stadium. The only problem for the Selecao—Argentina seem primed to win the tournament once again.