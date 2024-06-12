Brazil coach advises caution over new Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid will be boosted by another Brazilian striker when Endrick Felipe completes his move to the club next month.

The 17-year-old will make the switch to Madrid at the end of July, following his 18th birthday, and the completion of the 2024 Copa America.

Los Blancos moved quickly to secure a deal for him back in December 2022, amid transfer interest from the Premier League, and he will add to their attacking options.

However, despite the furore surrounding his development, Real Madrid fans will be conscious of placing too much expectation on his young shoulders.

On the back of scoring 21 senior goals for Palmerias, Endrick’s final act for them will be to represent Brazil at the Copa America, after being named in the squad.

Brazil head coach Dorival Junior has acknowledged there will be plenty of hype around the teenager in the coming weeks but offered a note of warning over expecting too much.

“We have to be a little careful with Endrick. Let’s let things happen naturally. I have always been careful with developing young players”, as per reports from Marca.