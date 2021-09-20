Brazil Beats Spain in Extra Time for Men's Soccer Gold
Malcom found himself in the middle of a celebration on Saturday.
The Brazilian forward came on for extra time in the men’s soccer final against Spain at International Stadium Yokohama and left a hero following his go-ahead goal in the 108th minute. The strike gave Brazil a 2-1 lead, and the team held on to defend its gold medal title.
Brazil took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break after Matheus Cunha scored in first-half stoppage time. Mikel Oyarzabal netted the equalizer for Spain in the 61st minute and the game remained 1-1 through 90 minutes.
This is Brazil’s second Olympic gold medal. The team won on home soil at the 2016 Rio Olympics after edging Germany 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
Mexico, the 2012 gold medal winner, beat Japan 3-1 in the bronze medal game on Friday.