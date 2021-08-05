Brazil audit court sees fuel shortages with Petrobras divestment

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks the fuel volumes on a train wagon near a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Federal Audit Court (TCU) says there is a risk of fuel shortages in regional markets as a result of the sales of assets by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to a statement on the court's website.

The TCU said it found a risk of shortages in an audit of the federal government's plans to reorganize Brazil's fuel market following the sale of the company's refineries.

Petrobras said adjustments in the refining market were to be expected as it advances in its divestment plan and the market is opened up to competition.

"This is not an audit process of our divestment process," Petrobras Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations, Rodrigo Araujo said at a news conference, underscoring that the company remains committed to opening up the refining and natural gas market.

Petrobras plans to sell all of its refineries outside the states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, as part of a broad plan to open up the Brazilian refining market to more investment and competition.

Earlier, said he does not see TCU opposition to the sale of the Rlam refinery to the Mubadala group, which the company plans to conclude this year or early in 2022.

Of the other refineries up for sale, the most advanced are Reman, Lubnor and SIX, he said.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Blockchain Developer Toolkit Alchemy Adds High-Profile Angels to $80M Series B

    Revenues for the blockchain infrastructure company have grown more than tenfold since it announced the series B in April.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • Robinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'

    (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rose more than 50% on Wednesday during a wild trading session as investors scooped up shares after its underwhelming stock market debut last week. The online brokerage’s shares closed at $70.39, off the session high of $85 when the stock was up nearly 82%, with one analyst dubbing it "the meme of memes" in a reference to stocks popularized this year by retail investors congregating in online platforms such as Reddit's WallStreetBets. Its market capitalization rose to $58.8 billion, catapulting it ahead of Twitter Inc, restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill and asset manager T. Rowe Price.Interest in the stock among retail investors soared on social media despite its weak market debut last week, when it fell below its IPO price.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. The harsh reaction to GM's numbers - and to strong results earlier Wednesday from Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co - underscore the uncertainty facing global automakers in a time of technological and economic disruption. Barra, in a call on Wednesday, said GM will "continue to see the impact this year" of the chip shortage, and expects it will continue into the new year.

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.