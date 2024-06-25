Brazil 0-0 Costa Rica: Player ratings as Vini Jr. and Selecao stumble in first Copa America 2024 match

Brazil's campaign to make a third consecutive Copa America final kicked off tonight against Costa Rica, and the team could only manage a 0-0 draw against Los Ticos.

After struggling in their last Copa America tune-up against the USA, Brazil needed to come out hungry against Costa Rica in their first match of the tournament. Selecao had not lost to Los Ticos in their last nine matchups, and as the favorites of Group D, Dorival Junior's squad was fully expected to leave SoFi Stadium with three points.

How the game unfolded

Brazil seemed content to get off to a patient start, dominating possession and feeling out Costa Rica without any real push forward. Brazil's methodical passing and buildup kept the ball firmly out of their own half, but minus a few half chances and a penalty shout after Vini Jr. went down in the box at the 22nd minute, Brazil never truly tested Sequeira.

The first breakthrough of the game came in the 30th minute off a free kick from Raphinha. The winger whipped in a left-footed cross that was flicked on by Rodrygo to Marquinhos waiting at the back post. The goal would have put Brazil up 1-0, but it was later ruled offside after a lengthy review process.

Frustrations seemed to grow for Dorival Junior's starting XI as they failed to get past Costa Rica's disciplined backline. Both sides went into the locker room deadlocked at 0-0, and the opening minutes of the second half were much of the same. Despite Brazil's near-constant possession, they often looked uninspired and disconnected in the final third.

Paqueta came close to finding the back of the net with a powerful strike from 25 yards out in the 63rd minute, but he was denied by the woodwork. Then, in the dying minutes of the second half, Paqueta delivered a beautiful long ball over the top that the keeper failed to latch onto, freeing Rodrygo in front of the net, but the Brazilian elected to look for a cross instead of a shot.

When the final whistle blew signaling the final scoreline of 0-0, Brazil looked defeated.

Brazil player ratings vs Costa Rica (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson - 6/10 - Alisson never needed to show off the huge saves he has become synonymous with since Costa Rica managed zero shots on target.

RB: Danilo - 7/10 - From kick off, Danilo looked sharp, exploiting the space on the right side of the pitch to link up with Raphinha in the attack. The Juventus right-back's defensive prowess was not needed against Costa Rica, so he was more than free to push forward.

CB: Marquinhos - 6/10 - Marquinhos did his job tonight by keeping Costa Rica off the scoresheet. No heroics at the back were needed, but the PSG man did provide a (temporary) breakthrough on the attack to put Brazil up 1-0 before it was ruled offside.

CB: Eder Militao - 6/10 - Militao looked right back in form coming off of his ACL injury that kept him out of action for most of the 2023/24 season. Although he did not have to do much tonight, he was always around to intercept Costa Rica's few passes forward. The Real Madrid defender was booked in the 81st minute.

LB: Guilherme Arana - 6/10 - In just his 8th international cap, Arana got the nod over Wendell, but failed to leave an impact on the game. He was caught out of position several times, and was let down by heavy touches that stalled Brazil's attack.

CM: Joao Gomes - 7/10 - Gomes over Douglas Luiz was a surprising decision from Dorival Junior, but it looked to be the right one. The Wolverhampton midfielder seemed to always be in the correct position to win back the ball for his side and was tidy in possession before coming off in the 83rd minute.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10 - Bruno has emerged as one of Dorival Junior's most trusted players, and showed what he adds to the midfield tonight. He was the key to Brazil's possession dominance and calmly set the tempo for the match.

CM: Lucas Paqueta - 6/10 - Paqueta had an up and down night. The midfielder hit the post for what could have been the winner, and linked up well with the forwards to create most of Brazil's chances. He also had several off target shots and misplayed crosses that did nothing to help the struggling attack.

RW: Raphinha - 5/10 - Raphinha worked hard tonight, but lacked the quality Brazil needed on the right wing. Besides a couple solid deliveries from set pieces, the Barcelona player was easily stifled by Los Ticos' numbers behind the ball. Questions will be asked if Endrick or Savio should start instead.

ST: Rodrygo - 6/10 - Rodrygo looked the best of Brazil's front three, getting on the ball in dangerous areas and driving at Costa Rica's defense. He often dropped deep into the midfield to try and help facilitate the attack, but to no avail.

LW: Vinicius Junior - 5/10 - Vini Jr. did all he could to probe Costa Rica's backline, but was so unsuccessful that he got subbed off in the 71st minute for Endrick. The Ballon d'Or frontrunner found it difficult to show the skill he is capable of, struggling to find that final pass or finish even when he drifted into a more central role.

Substitutes

Endrick - 5/10 - The 17-year-old failed to make an impact up front against the stout backline of Costa Rica.

Savio - 6/10 - Savio was the most active substitute on the pitch, providing a late spark for Brazil as he took players on and did his best to find a winner.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10 - Martinelli only played the final seven minutes of the game plus stoppage time, earning a standard five.

Manager

Dorival Junior - 6/10 - Dorival Junior will have to face criticism for Brazil's scoreless draw. His players lacked the quality needed to secure all three points, managing just three shots on target against an inferior opponent. The manager will have to go back to the drawing board and make a few changes before Brazil face Paraguay on Friday.

Brazil now face an uphill battle to claim the top spot of Group D. Colombia already won their match against Paraguay in convincing fashion and extended their unbeaten streak to 24 games, and Los Cafeteros now look like a genuine threat to Brazil.