Braylon Conley, 2024 safety from Texas, commits to USC
The USC Trojans picked up another commitment on Friday evening. They ended the month of June with another score on the recruiting trail. Braylon Conley, given three- and four-star ratings by different recruiting services, committed to the Trojans.
Conley, a 2024 prospect from Humble, Texas, is the second Texas-based player to commit to USC this week. Offensive lineman Makai Saina was the first.
A few days ago, Trojans Wire staff writer Donovan James wrote this about Conley:
“He has approximately 30 scholarship offers. A partial listing of schools to offer him: USC, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Louisville, Maryland, Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington.
“Conley has a 4.36 grade point average and is considering engineering as a major.”
Education is clearly a selling point for these new USC recruits.
