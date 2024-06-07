Braylon Collier, a three-star Ohio WR, picks Michigan State football for class of 2025

With the high school year winding down, college football recruiting season is moving into full swing. And Jonathan Smith is continuing Michigan State football’s revived presence in Ohio.

Wide receiver Braylon Collier announced his pledge to the Spartans via social media Friday, their sixth commitment for the 2025 class. He picked MSU over offers from Iowa, Iowa State and several Mid-American Conference programs.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Collier is a multisport standout at Perkins High in Sandusky, Ohio. He is rated a three-star prospect and No. 132 receiver in the nation according to 247 Sports but is not listed in their composite rankings.

As a junior last fall, Collier caught 80 passes for 1,164 yards and scored 18 touchdowns.

Collier is the first 2025 commitment from Ohio after the Spartans landed three prospects from the Buckeye State in 2024: twin Cincinnati offensive linemen Charlton and Mercer Luniewski and Cleveland receiver Austin Clay. Smith and his staff also mined the transfer portal for players from Ohio after former coach Mel Tucker mostly abandoned his home state during the 2022 and 2023 recruiting cycles.

