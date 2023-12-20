Braydon Lee flips from South Carolina football to Maryland on signing day

COLUMBIA — Amid a largely triumphant early signing day for South Carolina football, three-star commitment Braydon Lee flipped to Maryland and will not join the Gamecocks' 2024 class.

Lee committed to South Carolina in April but reversed course on Wednesday, instead signing with his home state team. The 6-1, 163-pound cornerback is from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and attended the same high school, Charles Herbert Flowers, as Gamecocks freshman Desmond Umeozulu.

Lee flipped to the Terrapins from among 30 offers that included seven SEC programs. South Carolina still signed a cornerback in its 2024 class, four-star Jalewis Solomon. Solomon is from Ellaville, Georgia, and a top-10 prospect nationally at his position.

The Gamecocks added to their 2024 class on Wednesday, flipping three-star wide receiver Debron Gatling from Texas A&M. The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver from Alpharetta, Georgia, committed to the Aggies on Dec. 11, 2022, but decommitted exactly a year later after taking an official visit to South Carolina on Nov. 17.

The Gamecocks' 2024 recruiting class is headlined by five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart, who signed earlier in the day. The class is currently No. 18 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, which would mark coach Shane Beamer's second consecutive year in the top 20 after signing the No. 16 class in 2023. South Carolina has not signed back-to-back top-20 classes since 2014 and 2015 under Steve Spurrier.

SIGNING DAY UPDATES: South Carolina football recruiting class 2024: Meet the Gamecocks’ early signees

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football: Braydon Lee flips to Maryland on signing day