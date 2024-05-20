Brayden Trimble announces commitment to Illinois

MT. ZION (WCIA) — One of the best players in Central Illinois is staying home to continue his academic and athletic career.

After receiving an offer in October, Mt. Zion junior wide receiver Brayden Trimble announced his commitment to the Illini.

“U of I football is what sparked my interest in football,” said Trimble.

He chose Illinois over other Big Ten and SEC schools, ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 19 player in the state.

“There’s a lot of support there for not only him but the University of Illinois and we’re excited to have him down the road so we can keep in touch and watch him practice,” said Braves head coach Patrick Etherton.

Trimble had 69 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior campaign, leading the Braves to a second-round playoff appearance.

