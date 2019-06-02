Brayden Schenn goes sprawling after missing huge hit on David Pastrnak

Brayden Schenn went sprawling after failing to land a massive hit on David Pastrank. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, but St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn will think twice before trying to go for the highlight-reel hit.

Schenn attempted to line up Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak for a seismic collision. However, Pastrnak saw Schenn heading full steam ahead at the last second, got out of the way and sent the Blues’ forward sprawling.

Brayden Schenn goes for a flip pic.twitter.com/idWGhuxj54 — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) June 2, 2019

Schenn may have been trying to replicate a similar effort from Bruins defenceman Torey Krug, who drilled Blues forward Robert Thomas in Game 1. After Krug got tangled with David Perron, he skated the length of the ice and destroyed Thomas with a legal, crushing blow, while helping his team to 4-2 victory.

No further action was taken, but Schenn clearly failed to galvanize the Blues, who slumped to a 3-0 deficit during the first period.

