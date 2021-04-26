Brayden Schenn with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Bridich resigns less than three months after trading homegrown superstar Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals.
Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.
In the last superspeedway race before Sunday’s, Brad Keselowski was seen slamming his helmet into the side of his smoldering No. 2 Ford, which skidded to rest about a mile short of the Daytona 500 finish. Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he gained some measure of consolation from that ache with a triumph that placed him […]
Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.
The Packers GM committed to Aaron Rodgers as the team's quarterback for the "foreseeable future."
Former Knick Charles Oakley praised Julius Randle and compared him to 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.
The Orlando Brown Jr. trade has officially been ratified.
We already knew this, but it's good to hear from Stephen A. himself.
With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!
Do the Steelers have to draft Najee Harris?
The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.
The Browns give up a 3rd to move up a few spots in the 1st
A new mock draft has the Cincinnati Bengals making a big splash in Round 1.
Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Chris Weidman had successful surgery to repair a broken leg.
Baker Mayfield 'truly thankful' Browns picked up his 5th-year option
Despite sustaining damage in an early wreck, and despite leading only one lap in Sunday‘s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Brad Keselowski nailed down an opportunistic overtime victory in the 10th event of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Surging to the front on the final lap, after fellow Ford driver Matt DiBenedetto abandoned the bottom […]