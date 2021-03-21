Brayden Point with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers
Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 03/21/2021
It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.
The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.
Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.
The BYU Cougars already have the biggest assist in the NCAA Tournament and they've yet to play their first game. Jesse Wade was stuck in an elevator for 40 minutes at the team's Indianapolis hotel before his teammates forced open the doors and freed the junior guard. The whole affair played out on Twitter Thursday night, including a video showing several teammates prying open the elevator doors and an ecstatic Wade popping out into the hallway to cheers.
Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.
NEW YORK (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 on Friday for saying conversations with referees are ''just a bunch of lies'' while questioning why more fouls weren't called against Dallas in LA's 105-89 loss to the Mavericks. George said after Wednesday's game that it was ''insane'' the Clippers weren't getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don't think they're getting the calls. ''Just a bunch of lies,'' George said.
Many women’s soccer junkies who’ve followed the sport since its humble beginnings are adamant that Akers is the greatest player of all time.
Mitchell Trubisky will back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) After MaCio Teague and the Baylor Bears got comfortable in the spacious confines of Lucas Oil Stadium, they looked like a team that could be playing there for bigger stakes in a few weeks. Teague scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bears shook off a slow-as-molasses start Friday to roll to a 79-55 victory over No. 16 Hartford in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor (23-2) opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place in during the first week of April.
It was essentially the only major sporting event completely lost due to the pandemic. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off this weekend. At last.
Lonzo Ball was no active against the Nuggets on Sunday but had Twitter buzzing with his wardrobe and necklace on the sideline.
Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.
Coach Mark Few can appreciate what's at stake, and the appropriateness of the NCAA Tournament being held all in Indiana, as Gonzaga continues its push for perfection. There's history on the line, with Gonzaga seeking to become the first champion to finish without a loss since Bobby Knight's Hoosiers went 32-0 in 1976. During a season in which Gonzaga won 23 straight by double-digit margins, Few reflected on how far the Bulldogs have come in making their 22nd consecutive tournament appearance.
Loyola-Chicago knocked off top-seeded Illinois as a No. 8 seed. Some metrics suggested the Ramblers should have been a No. 3 seed.
Sumo wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Tsuyoshi Sudario delivered a thunderous right hand to claim the fastest knockout in Rizin FF history.
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ESPN 21, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 48 overall with Surratt, who made the right call switching to defense.
Long retired after playing just four games in the 2019 season and his signing comes after the Chiefs signed Joe Thuney earlier in the week.
P.J. Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.
We check in with the Cardinals' division rivals to see what activity they have had in free agency so far.