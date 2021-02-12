Brayden Point with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers

Reuters

Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by the court supervisor after the first all-Italian Australian Open men's singles match of the open era ended in uproar on Thursday. They battled it out over nearly four hours on the John Cain Arena court and played a thrilling final set tiebreak before 16th seed Fognini emerged a 4-6 6-2 2-6 6-3 7-6(12) winner. The traditional handshake at the net quickly degenerated into a heated argument when Fognini suggested Caruso was lucky on some points in the match, an observation the Sicilian objected to.