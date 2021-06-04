Brayden Point with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 06/03/2021
The Hawks' center didn't hold back with the trash talk on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 in New York.
Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.
The International Olympic Committee has named hospitality firm On Location as their exclusive global hospitality provider for all summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2028, it said on Wednesday. The IOC traditionally worked with authorised ticket resellers (ATRs) in several territories or countries to provide hospitality and ticketing services to fans wanting to attend the Olympics. "On Location will deliver world-class hospitality experiences for fans and Olympic stakeholders alike, with packages including tickets, travel, accommodation and unique in-venue and host city hospitality," the IOC said.
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.
Medina Spirit had two post-race drug tests come back positive for betamethasone.
If your name isn‘t Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven‘t won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR‘s premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road course north of San Francisco for the first time since 2019, given that the scheduled 2020 race there was squelched by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
The Dodgers, as usual, are big favorites on Monday night.
Castroneves is now one of four men with four Indy 500 wins
The three-time NBA champion outlined what Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard's first priority should be this offseason.
Logan Paul may be a YouTube celebrity, but he will have a significant size advantage vs. Floyd Mayweather in Sunday's eight-round exhibition match.
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.
Daryl Morey decided to light conspiracy theories ablaze on Thursday with a tweet about Warriors star Steph Curry. By Adam Hermann
With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski stepping down, it's a good time to reflect on the best coaches in men's college basketball history.
Suns point guard Chris Paul – with a $44,211,146 player option – could be the third-highest-paid player in the NBA next season.
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
Rickie Fowler sported sunglasses on Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, but it wasn't all about fashion for Fowler.
Trae Young's surging development and confidence have Atlanta on the verge of its first playoff series win in five years.
It appears the Ravens have taken themselves out of the Julio Jones sweepstakes.
The biggest splash Kemba Walker made in the playoffs was with his jacket.
The Mets have a David Peterson problem, but replacing him in the starting rotation could be easier said than done.