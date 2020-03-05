Braxton's 24 points leads St. Francis (PA) past Bryant

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) -- Keith Braxton scored 24 points and No. 2 seed St. Francis (PA) beat seventh-seeded Bryant 87-61 in Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinal action Wednesday night.

The Red Flash (21-9) advance to play third seed Sacred Heart on Saturday.

St. Francis built a 22-4 lead and was never threatened. Tyler Stewart's 3-pointer with 10:51 before halftime gave the Red Flash their first 20-point lead at 30-10. Randall Gaskins Jr. added 20 points for the Red Flash and Tyler Stewart and Myles Thompson each scored 11.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adam Grant had 13 points for the Bulldogs (15-17), Michael Green III scored 12 and Hall Elisias grabbed seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com