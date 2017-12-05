Braxton Miller hopes to return from concussion this week to continue development

Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller is in concussion protocol after taking a hit on a punt return in Sunday’s game. Houston hopes he will be cleared to return this week.

Miller has made strides at the position this season, catching 16 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. The former Ohio State quarterback had his best game against the Titans on Sunday, catching a career-long 57-yard pass and finishing with four catches for a career-best 71 yards. A week earlier against Baltimore, Miller tied his career-high with five receptions for a then-career-high 43 yards.

Miller’s second career punt return came against the Titans, though it ended his day.

“He’s getting better and better,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We just said that in our staff meeting. One of our more improved players. It’s just too bad. He took a hit on the sideline on what was a very good punt return by him up the sideline there, getting us some extra yards. Thought he did a good job in that area, fielding punts.

“And then he’s gotten better and better as a receiver. He’s made some big plays for us on tough routes, tough catches, yards after catch. It’s been really good to see his improvement. He was inactive for a few games this year and he really kind of took it to heart and really worked hard to get better on the practice field, so hopefully he’s not out for too long.”

With Will Fuller having missed the past three games with a rib injury, Miller has received more playing time. In Week 11 against Arizona, he didn’t start but played 61 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps. In Week 12 against Baltimore, he started and played 54 offensive snaps. Last week, Miller started and played 30 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps before his head injury.