Braxton Meah joins Pac-12 Networks after Washington’s rout of Idaho State
Washington student-athlete Braxton Meah joins Pac-12 Networks' Mike Montgomery and AJ Kanell after the Huskies' defeat Idaho State on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Seattle.