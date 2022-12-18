Braxton Meah joins Pac-12 Networks after Washington’s rout of Idaho State

Associated Press

Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors' shootaround Friday. “Knowing that it wasn’t going to need surgery or anything like that was great news,” Curry said at Wells Fargo Center. After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery.