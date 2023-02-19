Braxton Meah chats with Pac-12 Networks after double-double in win over Oregon State

Pac-12 Network

Five Huskies scored in double figures as Washington men's basketball beat Oregon State, 61-47, in Seattle on Feb. 18, 2023. Jamal Bey led the way with 15 points for the Huskies. Keyon Menifield and Braxton Meah chipped in with 12 apiece. Meah finished with 11 rebounds to complete the double-double. Jordan Pope and Glenn Taylor Jr. each scored 11 for the Beavers. It was the 100th career win for Washington head coach Mike Hopkins.