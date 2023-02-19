Braxton Meah chats with Pac-12 Networks after double-double in win over Oregon State
Braxton Meah joined Pac-12 Networks after a double-double in Washington men's basketball's 61-47 win over Oregon State on Feb. 18, 2023.
