Braxton Berrios on Zach Wilson: ‘This isn’t a fluke. This is him’

The Jets have won two straight games, including a come-from-behind victory over the Steelers in Week 4 and a win over the Dolphins in Week 5 where the Jets outscored Miami, 21-0, in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Zach Wilson has been one of the biggest reasons for this win streak.

However, the jury may still be out for some folks on Wilson. Some still think Wilson simply got lucky during this stretch. Don’t tell that to Braxton Berrios.

In talking to reporters on Monday, Berrios was asked about Wilson’s recent stretch, particularly his last five quarters of play. “This isn’t a fluke,” Berrios said. “This isn’t a couple lucky quarters. This is him.”

Braxton Berrios on Zach Wilson: “This isn’t a fluke. This isn’t a couple of lucky quarters. This is him.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/qDTKODzt0N — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 10, 2022

Berrios was involved in some of the fun with his rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game on ice, giving the Jets a 40-17 lead.

In Wilson last’s five quarters, he is 24/33 for 348 yards and a touchdown. That includes his strong fourth quarter against the Steelers, where he was 10/12 for 138 yards and a touchdown.

It remains to be seen if this recent stretch is a fluke or if things have finally started clicking for Wilson. The Jets have a fairly tough stretch coming up with two road trips to Green Bay and Denver and then two home games with New England and Buffalo before their Week 10 bye.

Wilson has been far from perfect in his two starts, but you can make an argument the Jets don’t win these games, especially against Pittsburgh, without him. Time will tell.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire