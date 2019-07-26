Braxton Berrios taking 'rookie mentality' to Patriots training camp

After spending the entire 2018 season on injured reserve, Braxton Berrios is taking the proper attitude into Patriots training camp.

The 23-year-old wide receiver, who was picked in the sixth round of the '18 NFL Draft, is treating this year like it's his first in the league.

"I'm taking a rookie mentality to it, absolutely," Berrios said during Day 1 of camp on Thursday. "Being around last year, there's a base knowledge that I have coming in, but yeah, there's definitely the sense of urgency there."

Berrios has real a chance to stand out in camp this year with Julian Edelman sidelined due to a thumb injury, Demaryius Thomas out after undergoing Achilles surgery, and a bunch of question marks around him on the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. As he begins his quest to crack the 2019 roster, the University of Florida product is getting the proper guidance from a fellow wideout who began his career as a seventh-round pick and blossomed into a Super Bowl MVP.

"He's probably the hardest worker I've been around," Berrios said of Edelman. "There's a ton that I learn from him whether it's in the classroom or on the field."

Berrios has already turned heads this offseason by being a standout performer during mandatory minicamp and being one of the first Patriots to show up to training camp this summer. If he can follow up with an impressive showing in camp, it'll certainly be tough to deny him a spot on the roster.

