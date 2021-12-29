Braxton Berrios named AFC special teams player of the week

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios has been a jack of all trades for the Jets this season and that continued in last Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Jaguars.

Berrios returned a second quarter kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jets a lead they would not relinquish over the rest of the afternoon. It was the first career kickoff return for a touchdown by Berrios, who also had a key third down catch on a fourth quarter scoring drive that helped push the Jets to victory.

Berrios was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday as a result of his big play.

Berrios leads the NFL with an average of 30.7 yards per kickoff return and his average of 13.4 yards per punt return would rank second if he had enough attempts to qualify. Ravens wideout Devin Duvernay leads the league in punt returns and was chosen as the Pro Bowl return specialist for the AFC.

